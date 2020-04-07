DFL Rep Winkler Apologizes For Informing Republican Senator Jensen About The Insulin Deal – Up News Info

– A Minnesota House Democrat leader apologized Tuesday after a video showed him making an obscene gesture to a Republican lawmaker announcing a tentative deal on affordable insulin on the State Capitol.

House of Representatives Majority Leader Ryan Winkler of Golden Valley is seen off to the side extending a middle finger toward Senator Chaska Scott Jensen, the Senate's top GOP negotiator on the insulin bill. Minnesota Senate Republicans tweeted a video of Winkler's gesture Tuesday, saying it appears that Winkler "didn't like our message today,quot; about insulin.

Winkler apologized on Twitter, saying his son has type 1 diabetes and that "after months when Senate Republicans blocked the emergency insulin law, it was also a bad way to claim credit only after we were all on the brink. of an agreement. "

