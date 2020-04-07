Devils' Travis Zajac intrigued with NHL completion season idea in Alma Mater, North Dakota

On Sunday night, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that the NHL was beginning "spitball stages as to where the remaining games of the 2019-20 regular season / playoffs could be held." He added that one such place would be in Grand Forks, N.D., at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

"Well that would be great I will say. I heard that the other day," said Travis Zajac of the New Jersey Devils, who played two seasons of college hockey for the then Sioux Fighting Sioux of the University of North Dakota. and now Fighting Hawks, in a video call with reporters on Tuesday. "In New Jersey, New York, it's hard to imagine ourselves playing in front of the fans here soon, to be honest, how bad it is. But, you know, I know the NHL is running out of every possible option and it seems like North Dakota obviously It has not been hit as hard as some of these areas.

"All the players want to end the year, and in any way we can, so if the time comes when we have to go somewhere neutral to play, I know the boys would be for that."

Home to the Fighting Hawks, Ralph Engelstad Arena is a multi-million dollar facility that has served as the backdrop for two major international events: the 2005 World Youth Championships and the 2016 U-18 Men's Tournament. It seats 11,643 and includes a room 10,000-square-foot weights, 14 changing rooms and an extra Olympic-size ice cap.

NHL and North Dakota: everything you need to know about the possible return of the league

Along with Zajac, current NHLers include the Canucks' Brock Boeser, the T.J. of the Capitals. Oshie, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and former Zajac Devils teammate Zach Parise. He played his college hockey for UND at the Engelstad Arena. Zajac, Oshie, Toews and former Devil Drew Stafford played on the school team in 2005, which they lost to the University of Denver in the championship game. Zajac won the WCHA All-Rookie Team and the NCAA Championship Tournament Team in 2005 and accumulated 86 points (38 goals, 48 ​​assists) in 91 career games.

"It's a great college town," said Zajac, who was nine years old with 1,000 career games in the NHL, all with the Devils, when the season ended; New Jersey has 13 games remaining. "I think (my) two years there, we sold all the games, we had great sections for students, so it was a fun environment.

"(When) I was there, they had the World Championship there too, I remember, and they had a big, big crowd for that. So I guess if they had NHL sometime this year, if it came to that, there & # 39; I'd be a big hockey fan there, probably from all over the state. I'm sure people will travel, I don't know if that's allowed or not. But, you know, it's just a great rink, too. Obviously, There aren't many tracks with that kind of tradition and atmosphere and facilities. I think it's top notch, it's as good as any NHL track. "

Whether or not the NHL returns to close the 2019-20 season, no one knows at this time. As Zajac pointed out, we don't know where the end is, however he would like the opportunity to end the year well.

"It would still be nice to come back and come back with the team and finish the season together," he said when asked about the NHL starting over with just the 24 teams in dispute for the postseason; The Devils are out of the playoffs but were 6-2-2 in their last 10 games. "It really didn't feel like we had finished anything. Whether we made it to the playoffs or not, it's just that there is no real ending or something like that. So I think for our group, we'd like to join in and sort of, when possible, end the season. "