Detroit Police Chief James Craig, recovering from COVID-19, shares update from home – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who tested positive for COVID-19, shares an update on his recovery.

Almost three weeks ago, Craig announced that he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 63-year-old says that while he was recovering at home, but progress has not been easy.

Chief Craig says he is still making department decisions from his home and communicates with officers daily.

He also says he is grateful for the Henry Ford staff and the people who wished him a speedy recovery.

