Despite staffing and overtime, Texas struggles to keep up with unemployment claims – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Despite adding staff, expanding hours, and using artificial intelligence to answer common questions on its website, the Texas Workforce Commission has been unable to keep up with the record volume of calls.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the TWC received an average of 13,000 calls per day. Last week, the state unemployment department received 1.7 million calls a day.

"I don't know of any call centers that can handle 1.7 million calls a day," said Cisco Gamez with TWC. "Just be patient with us. We will help you. We are making changes to improve this. It will only take time. "

Along with 100 new emergency hires and 250 other employees transferred from other departments, TWC has hired two third-party call centers.

However, outsourced call center workers must still receive training before they can begin receiving calls for the state.

Texans are asked to stagger unemployment calls according to area codes: "We are asking for patience."

Meanwhile, frustration increases among many of the unemployed.

In an email to Up News Info 11 News, Brenda Ellis wrote: “I started calling (TWC) at 8:00 a.m. and I didn't leave it until 6:15 p.m. when the message said that the office was now closed. "

Ellis's cell phone showed that he tried to call TWC 2,000 times.

On Friday, the TWC asked applicants to stagger their calls and access the online portal based on the applicant's area code.

Here is the recommended schedule.

Gamez said it is too early to know how many people are following the recommendation and if it is helping.

Last week, 242,000 Texans filed unemployment claims.