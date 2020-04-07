Denver to open 600-man homeless shelter with National Guard personnel

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Tuesday that the governor agreed to deploy 250 National Guard members to allow the city to open a larger shelter to help people suffering from homeless coronavirus.

The National Guard troop assignment will allow the city to open a supplemental shelter at the Western National Complex for 600 men, he said. She hopes to finalize plans for a women's shelter shortly.

Additionally, the city has signed a contract for 151 individual rooms, doubling the number the city had.

Governor Jared Polis's office had expressed reluctance on Monday to order more troops on Monday, threatening the city's ability to open additional space for shelters.

Polis had said he would prefer to work with hotel and motel operators to accommodate the homeless, but many of them have been resilient. Hancock wrote an open letter Monday to hotel and motel operators imploring them to help Denver in this time of need.

Already two contracts nearing completion were "exploited,quot; because the operator was willing to rent the rooms but not provide services, John Parvensky, president and CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, said during a news conference Monday. .

"It's one thing to have four walls and a door to get people in," Parvensky said. "But if there is no one to provide maintenance, to provide cleaning, to provide security, to make sure the property is working well, you can imagine that it really is a recipe for disaster."

Denver had previously secured 150 individual rooms, well below the potential thousands needed, and 93 of them are already occupied with people requiring quarantined space while recovering from the virus or awaiting test results. Internal reports from the city state indicate that the management of the spaces has been a challenge.

"Staff are struggling with loose or unobserved protocol issues for referral to,quot; relay rooms "and lack of quarantine enforcement," a report from April 3 indicates.

Pricing is also a challenge as the coalition tries to secure rooms, said Cathy Alderman, vice president of the coalition.

The organization was negotiating prices between $ 40 and $ 80 a night, but after public health officials issued a letter of intent for lease deals similar to $ 150 a night, negotiations with the coalition stopped dead, it said Alderman.

That letter has been withdrawn, but the damage has already been done, Alderman said.

"People are going to have that number on their heads," he said. "It is more than we can afford."