Demi Moore enjoys the company of Bruce Willis in self-isolation by donning matching pajamas

Almost two decades after completing their divorce, the famous exes show their united front as they are quarantined along with their adult children in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Demi Moore and her ex-husband Bruce Willis Once again I have shown that the divorced couple could maintain a good relationship with each other. Twenty years after finalizing their divorce, the "Ghost" actress and the "Die Hard" actor showed the world that they were having fun quarantining together amid the blockade of the coronavirus.

Showing the union of the ex was his youngest son, Tallulah Belle Willis. The 26-year-old actress shared with her devotees a photo of her parents wearing matching green and white striped pajamas as they posed with their hands hugging each other. Demi covered her face with a pair of dark glasses and held her thumbs up towards the camera, while Bruce mimicked a fist.

The Instagram snapshot also captured Tallulah's older sister, Scout Willis, in the background. Standing just behind her parents, the 28-year-old beauty threw her right leg into the air. Tallulah's boyfriend Dillon Buss also came into the picture, posing near Scout while holding his pet dog in one hand. The two also wore similar pajamas for the photo shoot.

"Chaotic neutral," Tallulah wrote in an attached title to the publication. He also released another photo on his Instagram Story ID. This time, they were joined by several others who also donned matching pajamas as they crammed a couch. Bruce and Dillon, meanwhile, could be seen holding a giant spoon and fork, respectively.

Tallulah Willis shared their parents' bond.

Tallulah's April 6 release has excited many. One said, "Dam imagine having the hero dad and mom who played Charlie's angels. Good luck." A second commented, "Aw, this makes me so happy to see. Blessings." Meanwhile, another pointed to a dog that was caught lying on a sofa in a matching outfit, "The dog: 'This is bullshit again'." "

Demi and Bruce were married in 1987 before finally separating in 2000. In addition to Tallulah and Scout, they also share Rumer Willis, 31, who recently appeared in the 2019 movie. "Once upon a time in HollywoodAfter her divorce, Demi got married. Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013. Meanwhile, Bruce exchanged wedding vows with Emma Heming Willis in 2009.