Demi Moore and Bruce Willis isolate themselves along with their children in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have been divorced for 20 years, but that doesn't stop them from isolating themselves in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two exes have met amid the shelter order at the scene, and their youngest daughter Tallulah Willis, 26, posted a photo showing the family wearing matching green and white striped pajamas.

In the photo, Moore and Willis smiled for the camera together, while their middle-aged Scout daughter Willis, 28, posed in the background with film director Dillon Buss. The couple's oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, was not part of the photo.

"Chaotic neutral," Tallulah wrote in the caption.

Moore also posted a family photo of everyone in their PCs, and in the caption he wrote, "Family Bonding." For the past few weeks, Moore has been posting photos and videos of his "quarantine team,quot; while in isolation with his family.

One of the photos showed Moore with her three daughters and Buss sitting on the floor of their home and looking at family photos. Moore wrote in the legend of that publication that they were working on a "family photography project."

the A few good men Star also shared a video titled "House Scenes,quot; that featured all of her daughters singing together while Scout played the guitar.

The latest photos of Demi and Tallulah are the first to show that Bruce Willis was in the house with them. Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000, and in their recent memoirs Inside outThe actress wrote that it was kind of funny to say, but she is "very proud,quot; of her divorce.

"I think Bruce was afraid at first that he was going to make our separation difficult, and that he would express my anger and whatever baggage he had of our marriage by obstructing his access to children, that he would resort to all of those tactics that divorced couples use as weapons, "wrote Moore." But I didn't, and neither did he. "

She admitted that her separation from The sixth Sense The star was not easy at first. But they managed to move the heart of their relationship, the heart of what created their family, to something new that gave their daughters an "environment of love and support with both parents."

Demi Moore also wrote in her memoirs that she and Bruce Willis feel more connected now than before their divorce. While Moore is currently single after divorcing Ashton Kutcher in 2013, Bruce Willis remarried Emma Heming Willis and they share two daughters: Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5.

Ad

According to Persons magazine, Demi Moore attended the Bruce and Emma vow renewal ceremony in March 2019, and supported her when she launched Inside out in September.



Post views:

two