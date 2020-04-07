DeMarcus Cousins: Julio Jones had the craziest slam dunk he has ever seen: & # 39; He was sick & # 39;

Long before Julio Jones was an All-Pro receiver for the Falcons, even before he was an otherworldly talent in Alabama, he was a transcendent, multi-sport star at Foley (Ala.) High School.

Unsurprisingly, the skills that have made Jones a monster to cover in the NFL made him an equally troublesome player on hard court. Just ask DeMarcus Cousins.

To Cousins, who played against Andre Drummond in the & # 39; NBA2K & # 39; On Monday, he was asked to broadcast the craziest dunk he had ever witnessed. Instead of listing himself or several other NBA superstars, he went with a dunk from Jones. The crazy part? It happened while he and Jones were still in high school (and, no, Cousins ​​was not on the receiving end).

"That was by far the craziest dunk," said Cousins. "I was sick,quot;.

The crash, which occurred at a meeting between Jones Foley's team and Cousins ​​LeFlore Magnet High School, was apparently so outrageous that LeFlore students stormed the court, forcing officials to stop the game to restore order. From a feature of the Bleacher Report 2017:

The dunk was so cruel, so absurd, that the LeFlore students burst onto the field in madness. An audio file of the broadcast has survived, and the scene is clearly Juliochaos, with Watson, Stewart, and a chorus of fans all in pandemonium. Officials were forced to stop the game for more than five minutes simply to get everyone under control. Neither (play-by-play announcer Clark Watson) nor (Foley director of football operations Todd Stewart) recall Jones' pitching point. They only saw it land. "I don't know where the hell it came from," says Stewart. "He came from outer space. It was amazing … Julio was like Superman. You were expecting to see a big 'S' on his shirt."

The audio file for the dump matches everything Cousins ​​said about it:

It turns out that a 6-3, 220 pound world athlete with 38 1/2 vertical inches can be good at any sport they want. Who knows?