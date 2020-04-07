Deepika Padukone opens about her next project

Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest stars in the industry right now. After impressing everyone with her performance in Chhapaak, Deepika has some pretty cool movies lined up. The next one will be seen at the next Shakun Batra along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress was supposed to start shooting the film in Sri Lanka, however, it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with a prominent newspaper, the actress spoke about how it relates to Shakun's work and why she is eager to get back on set. She said, “I love the kind of movies that he (Shakun) enjoys watching as a person and as a director, movies that he's influenced by. They are totally the kind of movies that I've always liked to watch as an audience and as an actor, the kinds of movies that I love being a part of are people and relationships. The idea is simple but it is really about moments. So I am waiting for this movie because it is exactly that. I mean yes, of course, there is a story and a narrative, but every scene is delicious and we have a lot to do in it. "Well, we can't wait to see you again on the big screen too, Deepika.

Shakun Batra's film with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday is slated to hit silver screens on February 12, 2021.