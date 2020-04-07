Dead Cells will finally hit Android on June 3

%MINIFYHTML884d1ed098bfd2cd005cfa73e370fe8775%

The excellent indie hit roguelike Dead cells Coming to Android on June 3, according to carrier Playdigious. Original developer Motion Twin first announced an Android version of Dead cells It was being developed in May 2019, when the French studio gave its iOS version a summer release date. (The iOS version of Dead cells released in August last year.)

Now, Android fans just have to wait a little longer to play the ultra-difficult game on mobile devices. Nothing is known about the price yet. The iOS version launched at $ 8.99 and now costs $ 5.99 as of today. But it seems like the Android version will really cost money, rather than being released for free with ads or some form of in-app purchase to unlock the full game. Playdigious says that if you pre-register on the Play Store, you will get a 10% discount on the launch price.

Unfortunately, you cannot transfer your saved file from Nintendo Switch, PC or any other platform. But it is the full version of Dead cells available minus the game Giant's rise Y The bad seed expansions, which Playdigious says it is working to port in future updates.

It features an on-screen joystick for movement and tactile inputs for the weapon, trap, and item slots. And visually, the game looks and works beautifully on iOS devices and especially more powerful ones like the iPad Pro. And if you don't feel like using those touch inputs, you can always use a controller.