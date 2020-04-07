Dan Levy talks about ending on a high note – Deadline

SPOILER ALERT – This article contains details on tonight's series finale of Schitt Creek.

In the penultimate episode of Schitt’s Creek, We hit one of the many emotional mile markers on their journey to the last hurray on Tuesday night with the Rose family. The scene in question shows David (Dan Levy) and Stevie (Emily Hampshire) sitting in a car in front of a house that Patrick (Noah Reid), David's future husband, wants to buy for them. It is here, where David shares one of the most touching scenes in the series with Stevie, where he tearfully asks her not to go to New York. David cries and in turn we all cry … and then we laugh when David asks Stevie if she was using deodorant. Still, this was not the last tear shedding as there were more cubes in the end.

Related story Pop & # 39; One day at a time & # 39; will continue to air simultaneously on TV Land

Dan Levy, Catherine O & # 39; Hara and Noah Reid

Courtesy of Pop TV.



"You know, a lot of the tears were real and some were from the character," co-creator and star Dan Levy told Deadline when it came to filming the series finale. “Knowing that it was the last day we filmed on our sets, that played a big part in how special the day was. I think seeing our entire cast in costume was also very emotional for all of us. ”

Levy says that if you look in the background during a scene, Rizwan Manji, who plays real estate agent Ray, is legitimately crying while filming David and Patrick's wedding.

"At times like that, you realize we had a really great team and we had a collection of actors who loved each other so much and loved what they were doing and were very concerned about the work, and it doesn't get received as often. . Filming that wedding scene was so special for all of us. ”

Noah Reid and Emily Hampshire

Courtesy of Pop TV.



David and Patrick's wedding was the perfect way to end six seasons of the Pop TV series that Levy created with his father Eugene Levy, who plays his father Johnny, but the episode doesn't start perfectly.

On the morning of David's big day, which he has been meticulously planning with painstaking aplomb, we discover that his outdoor marriage festival has rained down. David is obviously going crazy as his father, mother Moira (Catherine O & # 39; Hara) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) try to control the damage.

Moira agrees to be the officiant after David's "haiku-ist" is unable to attend. Meanwhile, Johnny tries to find an alternative location, but naturally David is still in panic mode. Fortunately, Patrick has prepared for this. He is one step ahead of the game and has scheduled a relaxing massage for David because he had a feeling something like this would happen.

As the team gathers to save the wedding, David receives his massage … but is then surprised with a happy ending. Patrick and Stevie return to find David stress free … but then they found out about the happy ending. David thought this was what Patrick wanted, but it was not what he ordered. Patrick is furious and then realizes that he gave the masseur an envelope with money and instructions to "take good care of" David. Clearly, he sent the wrong message to the masseuse.

A few hours after the wedding, David discovers that Alexis has chosen to wear a white dress and his stress reappears. Alexis argues that "the theme was black and white" and wearing the dress is not a big deal. David panics and says that now when she reveals it, they will look like boyfriends. Stevie says, "I am sure this city has seen much stranger things."

Catherine O & # 39; Hara

Courtesy of Pop TV.



At the wedding, Moira serves up a look in a full papal outfit: miter and all. As David and Alexis walk down the aisle for an a cappella performance of Tina Turner's "The Best," Roland (Chris Elliott) asks Johnny, "Is it me, or do they look like husband and wife?" Johnny responds, "A little."

Tears begin to well up in David's eyes as Moira tries to remain calm while performing the ceremony. It is not long before the two exchange votes. Patrick sings a cover of Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby" as his vows when everyone starts crying, but he doesn't stop there. David, while wearing Thom Browne, tearfully vows and says, "You are my happy ending."

After a wild night of partying, Moira and Johnny leave Schitt’s Creek and David, Patrick, Alexis and Stevie are there to say goodbye. It is one of the most authentic farewells in a series finale, with even more tears.

When they leave town in a black SUV, Johnny tells the driver to stop the car. Moira asks, "What is it?" He rolls the window down and looks at the "Welcome to Schitt’s Creek" sign. "I just wanted one last look."

The Up News Info spoke to Dan Levy about saying goodbye to Schitt CreekHow you defended authentic storytelling with a gay love story and how long you will wait until a reunion show.

CBC / ITV / Kobal / Shutterstock



DEADLINE: How do you have your vision of Schitt Creek Did it change from when you first launched it in 2015 to now?

DAN LEVY: I really don't think he did. I think the structure of the show was that this family slowly but surely learned the value of love, and the structure of the show was built from day one. So, you had to show people who these characters were to also show them who they will become.

With that in mind, the character's growth was intentional from day one. Our hope was that if we were allowed multiple seasons of the show, we would continue to take off the layers of who these people were and what really made them happy. The gradual sentimentality of what this show became really was there from the start, it's just that there was no place for him in that first season or even in the first and second seasons.

I think that's why Johnny's speech to those old friends at the end of the second season, where he says, "This place isn't called Shitsville, it's called Shitt's Creek and it's where we live," was the first bite of sentimentality. That really led to the third season, which I think opened the show's emotionality in much broader and broader ways, but you had to earn that.

Pop tv



DEADLINE: The show's characters could easily fall into "rich people" TV tropes that can be compared to the Kardashians or, more specifically, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in Simple life. What were the challenges in creating these characters and balancing a privileged and rich personality with heart and empathy?

LEVY: Well, I think a lot of that was casting. It was important for us to choose actors who had an inherent empathy for who they were. I think, particularly with Alexis's character, it was in the character's description that the actors auditioned that Alexis has an intangible sympathy, which is difficult to write. That is something that has to come with the actor. Fortunately, we were very lucky to have a cast so strong that it could handle the depth of these characters and not just play a note.

If we never showed any of the vulnerabilities, they would be much more nasty than they are. It was important to us to show how flawed these people were. That offers a point of relationship because we all have flaws and we all have vulnerabilities. The moment you show us that someone is not perfect or the moment you show that someone is not completely a note, they are not insensitive because they are completely sociopaths, they are insensitive because they are afraid. They are insensitive because a truly traumatic experience has happened to them and they do not know where they are nor do they know where they are going. That fear and vulnerability is what helped create a kind of empathy for these characters, eventually.

Shutterstock



DEADLINE: Many people are just now discovering Schitt Creek while existing fans are super loyal. What made you want to end now?

LEVY: I listen to the characters and I listen to the stories and I listen to myself and my own instincts. This show was not made to be a business, it was made to be something, hopefully, more ingenious and meaningful. When you develop a relationship with the viewer where he agrees to take the time out of their lives to see something you've done, that's nothing.

I really appreciate the experience, commitment, and time that our viewers dedicated to staying with us. The idea of ​​compromising anything when it comes to the relationship between the show and the viewers was not worth it to me. I had that experience many times when I watched a show and I felt like "Ooh, this really fell off the rails" and I'm leaving. All the shows that I go back to, all the shows that I watch again are the shows that have really held out to the end in a meaningful and specific way and that ended while they were still at the top and left me wanting more, that's why what come back

He wanted the relationship between the show and the viewers to stay strong from start to finish. I never wanted our viewers to feel like we were taking advantage of them by overstretching for money or success. So with a focus on history, it was the right time. Quality over quantity: it was important to finish with the highest possible grade.

Courtesy of Pop TV.



DEADLINE: I'm sure you navigated through many endings for the show, but what was the thought behind which you finally landed?

LEVY: I think there were a ton of different options we could have toyed with and it really came down to Andrew Cividino, who was my co-director on this episode, and me sitting in the editing suite deciding what would best serve the show. All we wanted to do was tell a great episode from our show. We didn't want it to feel bigger or grander than any other episode.

Obviously, this was focused on a wedding, so it had a slightly higher character, but the happy ending was very David and Patrick. For them, because David is so open about (his sexuality), there isn't much fear associated with that kind of thing. That is why we have been able to tell the stories that we have been able to tell. Because their relationship is contemporary, open, and honest, there is nothing to hide and nothing to fear.

The show started with all four arriving in town and ended with six of them saying goodbye. Showing that a found family can be as important as yours was also important. To end the episode simply by saying goodbye, they really felt it was honoring what the show was about, that it was family and growth.

Courtesy of Pop TV.



DEADLINE: One of the highlights of the show was the incredible attention and consideration with the show when it came to the relationship between David and Patrick. What were some of your hopes and fears about portraying a homosexual relationship in a way rarely seen on television and in movies?

LEVY: I had no apprehensions because I was so grateful for the opportunity to tell a story that resonated with me and with friends whose stories have not been told. Obviously I was very careful and did my best to honor all the stories we tell in the most authentic way possible. I've seen way too many stories where queer characters handle themselves with different gloves than straight characters. Out of fear or the desire to show that they tell different stories. Actually, what you end up doing is separating queer relationships in your show or movie from the rest, which doesn't necessarily do much good. So for me, it was about ease, it was about telling the story as casually as you would tell a direct love story. I never wanted to think too much and the bottom line was if a straight couple had done it on TV before, why can't we? And why can't we push it further?

TERM: The representation of David and Patrick's relationship is considered by many to be innovative. However, the way his story was told was a big problem without being a big problem.

LEVY: Well, it's a shame it's so important, I wish it wasn't. I am always uncomfortable with the idea of ​​"innovation" when it comes to the story because I am only telling my own experience and the experiences of my friends and people that I love and respect. I don't think I should be innovative. I think that is the heartbreaking part of all this is that it is 2020 and only a simple love story about two men is considered innovative.

That said, I am tremendously proud of the stories we tell. I was very lucky to have a scene partner in Noah. I felt that he really handled those heaviest moments with so much care and respect. Chemistry like that is really rare. We have been fortunate to have him in spades in our program.

Courtesy of Pop TV.



DEADLINE: What was it like to share this trip with your father and sister? How has your relationship with them changed and helped you develop your own career as a narrator and actor?

LEVY: Every time you work with your family it is something very special. We have managed to navigate those waters with great respect over the years and I think that the three of us documenting six years of our lives on television is something really special that we can look at with affection and look again. and celebrating has made it even more meaningful and even more emotional.

Pop tv



DEADLINE: I know the show has just ended, but fans are probably looking forward to a reunion show later. How long are you willing to wait to have a reunion episode?

LEVY: Well, we wait about three whole seasons to give Ted to Alexis (laughs), So if that's an indication of the amount of time I'm willing to wait for the correct story to come, then yes. I think it is obviously very flattering to know that people want more. That shows that we have done something right, but at the same time I know that time is important and I think why people have become so demanding of more really talk about quality.

I think people are responding to the fact that the show is good and you can never push that, it has to be natural. If something crosses my path for years to come and I feel it's significant and won't disappoint fans, then great. The last thing you want to do is make a Christmas special or a movie or whatever and publish it to the world and it's not good. I am very respectful and protective of the program itself and I would never want to change that for people.