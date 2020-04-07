Damon Wayans signs with APA – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Damon Wayans, who starred for three seasons as Roger Murtaugh on the Fox series. Lethal weapon, has signed with APA.

Wayans served as a writer and star for the acclaimed Emmy-winning series, In vivid color, over three seasons in which he created some of the show's most iconic characters, including Homey the Clown, Handiman, and gay film critic Blaine from Men on Film. His writings for the series earned him two Emmy Award nominations.

Wayans also starred in, co-created, and produced the hit comedy series. My wife and children, which received numerous awards, including the People's Choice Award 2002 for the new favorite television comedy series and the favorite male artist in a new television series. He also created, produced and starred in the comedy show, The subway. Additional television credits include executive production and starring in the half-hour Fox comedy. Damon the one hour drama 413 street of hope (nominated for a People & # 39; s Choice Award); and serving as executive producer in Waynehead, an animated cartoon on Saturday morning featuring the voices of his brothers, Kim, Marlon and Shawn Wayans.

Wayan's big-screen credits include starring in the critically acclaimed film Spike Lee Cheated; protagonist and executive producer of the independent film, Harlem Aria; and protagonist Major Payne, Blankman, Y More pasta, that he also wrote and was an executive producer. Other credits include The Great White Hype, Celtic Pride, The Last Boy Scout, Earth Girls are Easy, Voy a chupeteo, Colores, Punchline, Hollywood Shuffle, Roxanne Y Beverly Hills Cop.

Long considered one of the preeminent theatrical comics, Wayans began his career in 1982 touring the comedy club circuit. He then landed a role as a featured player in Saturday night live before moving on to star in his own critically acclaimed specials One Night Stand, The Last Stand, Still Standing, Y Departure.

Also New York Times bestselling author, Wayans wrote the 1999 book Pirate, a humorous compilation of his observations on family, children, marriage, and politics. His first novel, Red hats, was released in 2010.

Wayans continues to be represented by David B. Feldan at Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen, LLP.