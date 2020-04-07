Dames That Care Women's Biker Club delivers Coronavirus PPE to first responders in the Bay Area – Up News Info San Francisco

HAYWARD (KPIX 5) – A Bay Area women's biker club is making special deliveries of personal protective equipment (PPE), including new prototype face shields, to first responders.

The women's biker club "Dames Don & # 39; t Care,quot; changed its name to "Dames That Care,quot; in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Club members across the Bay Area volunteered to collect and deliver PPE to first responders in the battle against the virus.

Hilary Davis collected special prototype face shields on Tuesday.

"I am delivering some face shields made by this amazing CNC place, to a place that is going to do some testing on them to make sure they will work the way that is needed," Davis explained.

Dames Don’t Care has more than 1,000 members, hundreds of whom are moving and doing their best to help. Machine shop co-owner Rachel McConnell says the service is perfect for her small store.

"Super amazing to have girls on bikes, I'm a bike girl too. She's not here right now, but I am. I love motorcycles, so it's really amazing to see people like that helping out," McConnell said.

The prototype face shield will go to a doctor for evaluation and feedback. The trip from McConnell's store to the doctor takes 30 minutes for Davis to travel.

Members volunteer their time, fuel, and, of course, their deep concern for people fighting the virus.

"I am out of a job and at home waiting to see how I can help the world with what we are going through," Davis said.