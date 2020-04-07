Dallas county commissioners temporarily curtail some of Judge Clay Jenkins' emergency powers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to temporarily curtail some of County Judge Clay Jenkins' emergency powers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite some of his initial concerns, Judge Jenkins said he voted with the four commissioners to limit some of his authority because it still allowed him to keep people safe.

Commissioners say they did so for the purpose of collaboration.

Judge Jenkins called the meeting because of the social distancing.

Under the approved measure, the judge cannot extend the current shelter in order in Dallas County on April 30 by itself.

The entire commissioners court shall do so.

Also, whenever there are additional restrictions to be imposed on companies, Judge Jenkins will have to first inform the other commissioners about them, and if there are three or more commissioners who disagree with the new restrictions, they will set up a meeting to discuss them.

Commissioners told Judge Jenkins that he was not keeping them informed of his decisions.

Commissioner Dr. Theresa Daniel said: “We are part of this county. We are part of these decisions and we have not been informed or consulted. ”

Judge Jenkins cautioned, "We just won't be able to do things if we stop and have a two or three hour meeting every day about things like whether people should apply at home or not."

Commissioner John Wiley Price said: “The reason we had an emergency (meeting) after we stayed, the shelter-in-place, is because none of us knew about it. None of us knew it. And it's not that we haven't followed, because the next day we could have done something different. But you neither conferred nor collaborated. And that's my problem. "

After the meeting, Commissioner J.J. Koch, the only Republican from Commissioner Court said: "We are two weeks in,quot; Shelter in Place ", we can move a little slower and be a little more thoughtful and it is time for five minds to see this instead of just one. or two. "

Commissioner Koch said that the reduced emergency powers for Judge Jenkins are temporary and not permanent.

On Wednesday, commissioners will hold an emergency meeting to vote on the provision of services to support the emerging medical facility at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

They all agreed that the county will need the facility to help Covid-19 patients "withdraw,quot; from the hospital.

The need for such a facility was questioned last weekend after Major General Mike Stone of the Army Corps of Engineers left a voice message for the Chief of the Texas Emergency Management Division, he said Nim Kidd during a phone call, Judge Jenkins and his team told military officials that they had no intention of using the convention center as an emerging medical center.

The Major General said the Defense Department was confused by Judge Jenkins' comments.

Authorities say having the Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas National Guard established the convention center as a medical center during the Covid-19 pandemic is considered a major victory for the Dallas region.

On Sunday afternoon, Governor's Chief of Staff Greg Abbott sent Judge Jenkins a letter warning him that the federal government said it would remove the equipment and staff from the convention center if the county did not use it.

During a press conference Sunday, the judge denied telling the federal government that the county would not use the facilities and that it must have been a misunderstanding.

On Monday, the judge responded to the letter from the Governor's Office with a letter of his own stating that the county will use the emerging facilities at the convention center.

