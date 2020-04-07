Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant train together for the second time – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

For the second time in less than a week, social media posts have emerged showing former Cowboys catcher Dez Bryant and current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott working together.

This time we have video evidence: from Bryant's wide receiver coach David Robinson:

@DezBryant in the lab 🔬 w / @dak.

Stay ready so we don't have to prepare! pic.twitter.com/qET3groSbI – David Robinson (@drobalwayzopen) April 6, 2020

Last week on April 2, Bryant tweeted that the couple had been working and even shared a photo of him and Prescott in the field together.

Bryant has been making an effort to return to the NFL after being out of the game for about two years after his departure from Dallas. He had a brief season with the New Orleans Saints in 2018, but an injury prevented him from playing a single down in one game.

The 31-year-old has expressed interest in returning to the Cowboys. Making it known on social media that he would accept a minor role with the team, he even contacted Stephen Jones this offseason for a meeting. "He (Bryant) has texted me saying he would like to come back," Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at the time. "We have nothing but great respect for Dez and what he accomplished here. Certainly, as we look to the future, we consider all the opportunities and all the potential players that could help us. ”

Current Cowboys star catcher Amari Cooper has expressed interest in seeing Bryant become the star again. "I speak to him from time to time. I think it would be great. Dez is obviously a great player, "Cooper said at 105.3 The Fan when asked if he would be open to Bryant's return." I think he can come back and be a dominant player, and if given the chance, he can. … Of course, I want to play with him. "

According to Spotrac, the team still has around $ 16 million in salary space, which should make the meeting possible. Only time will tell if Cowboys fans will see a return of Dez Bryant to the AT,amp;T stadium when the front office finishes filling out the team roster this offseason.