Daily London Pulse training sessions, welfare calls, TikTok and a second preseason | Netball News

The franchise was undefeated before the new season was suspended.

London Pulse continues to grow its culture despite not knowing when or in what form the Vitality Netball Superleague will take when it returns in the future.

The competition's new franchise started its second season this February with a slew of new players and a new head coach, Samantha Bird.

Bird, who is also the head coach of England A, is known within the sport for bringing groups together and developing unified teams.

Her intricate knowledge of upcoming talent in the country helped her create a Pulse squad filled with youth and then fueled by the right level of experience. The proof was that they had three victories in three games before the suspension of the new season.

"Players really enjoy being part of the club, they really enjoy what the club offers, the company of others and the challenge," Bird exclusively told Sky Sports.

"I think when you have happy and motivated players, they perform well. I think that shone in the performances (that we had) and that is what we are going to try and keep doing."

As soon as it became clear that the coronavirus situation was escalating in England, Bird made sure that his foreign players had time to decide what they wanted to do. Two have returned to New Zealand, while Sigi Burger and Adean Thomas have remained in England.

"It was important to get them to relocate before more restrictions occurred," Bird said. "So everyone would be in a good place and as safe and happy as they could be."

With their players located in different parts of England and the world, Bird and his management team have set out to support them as fully as possible.

"We train together at the same time every day (through ZOOM)," he said. "Knowing that I'm going to be able to see the team is great and it just helps lift everyone up."

"We have returned to an eight-week preseason program. Our S,amp;C leader Dan Lavipour has set it up so that we alternate between strength sessions and conditioning sessions each day so that players don't get too tired."

"On top of that, they have a wall work program, a shooting program, and we've also given them a rehab program. Many athletes typically have dislikes playing during the seasons, so we're giving them an opportunity to use this time. to finally solve them. "

In addition to ensuring that players stay as fit and connected as possible during training time, Pulse's WhatsApp group is constantly pinging with messages and Burger and Thomas lead the charge for TikTok on the dance front.

However, for the head coach it is not just about being aware of everything related to the athletic abilities of the players. It is also about continuing to support them in other aspects of their lives; This is something he has always done and what his younger players in particular talked about during the preseason.

"We have established welfare calls on a rotation with our players, so I speak to three of them every night to sign up," Bird said.

"As you can imagine, there have been many different things that athletes have been concerned about; some are in college, others are concerned about their work, Monique (Thompson) is a health worker, and others are studying."

"It has been good for us to be able to really help them, to point out any appropriate advice and guidance and to make sure that they are following the advice and guidance of the government."

"We are making sure they are doing the right thing by staying home and we are trying to make sure they still feel really supported by the club."

It is a true passion of mine to support my players, I care about my players and it is even more important to be able to support them right now. Samantha Bird – London Pulse head coach

The head coach is doing all of this to support his players as he is part of a busy family unit with her husband, mother, two children and two dogs, all living under the same roof right now.

"Normally I have a dog walker and I didn't want to stop paying them, so I'm paying dog walkers not to do it so I can," he said.

"I didn't want to cut other people short and that's why I think you should do the right thing when you can."

Monopoly, Risk, and teaching kids a game or two with a deck of cards are all on the agenda within the Bird household, as well as keeping their larger netball family happy and content.

"I think the culture that we have been able to put in place (in Pulse) and the positivity that we have among the group is really growing. We are using this time to continue growing and enjoying being part of the club.

"With every player I coach and work with, I want them to reach their potential for their own good. There are many very ambitious athletes in our group and I want them to try to achieve the highest honors they can."

"I want them to represent London Pulse to the best of their ability. If I can play a small role in that, then that is the point of my job and I am extremely pleased."

"I am lucky to have this job and it is really fun to work with all of them. They are a really inspiring group, they are good people and it is nice to be in a team environment right now."