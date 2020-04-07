Cynthia Bailey struggles to keep up with Mike Hill during backyard training – Watch the video

Cynthia Bailey is at home these days with Mike Hill, and they are looking for activities to make time pass in a more pleasant or useful way. They've been working hard according to Cynthia's IG posts, and in the last video she shared on her social media account, you can see her trying to keep up with Mike.

These two are working out in the backyard, and Cynthia said she could have enrolled in something a little more difficult than she can handle.

& # 39; when I ask you if you want to train with him to get some fresh air and exercise, and write a check that your butt cannot cash m @ itsmikehill @bodybyvenus #workoutathome #quarantine #daywhatever #CHill # stayhomewithbravo & # 39; Cynthia captioned her post.

Mike skipped the comments and said, ‘Baby, at least you tried! Thank you for being my training partner. "

Another commenter said, "I don't care what they say, Cynthia is the funniest housewife," and another follower posted the following message: "He said 'at your own pace. Cynthia seems to be following good directions."

Another fan said: & # 39; Mike didn't have to enter like this from the beginning 🤣🤣 It could have started easy & # 39 ;, and another follower published this: & # 39; Don't let you like this sister … I see! Force !!! & # 39;

One fan wrote: "You on Mike, like …" Chile, you're doing too much now! "", While someone else posted: "Lol … yes cynthiabailey10! When all else fails, get on your knees. I am the queen of the modified!"

Someone else said: Esto This is so much fun … and cute! This is exactly how I would look, "and another follower posted this message:" Next! "Wine Bottle Biceps,quot;, you will redeem yourself with that exercise! "

Cynthia has spent a lot of time with Mike, and has been excited for his love on her social media account.



