Cynthia Bailey shares her thoughts on Kim Zolciak possibly returning to "RHOA,quot;

Amid speculation about the possibility of Kim Zolciak returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia Bailey shared her thoughts on what happened during a new interview. It turns out that she has nothing against it!

Cynthia explained that, as far as she is concerned, she is happy with any decision that is "good for the show."

The reality television celebrity had a conversation with HollywoodLife on IG Live as she is still in quarantine like everyone else.

During the interview, he also revealed his thoughts on Kim Zolciak, perhaps going back to RHOA, making it very clear that "I'm for whatever is good for the show." I don't have a relationship with Kim. Every time he comes in and out of the show, I've never filmed with Kim unless he's in a group situation, so I really don't know Kim that well to be honest. I only know her from the show and the group scenes. "

As for filming together in the past when Kim was still part of the show, Cynthia stated that "we've never done anything one-on-one before." If it's good for the show, I like the cast that we have right now personally, but if she can contribute something to the show, bring it. "

But Cynthia just hopes that even if Kim returns to the show, he won't start any drama with her.

‘I just hope it doesn't come and bother me. Leave me alone because I'm going to get married and I'm going to be happy, okay, "he joked.

Rumors of Kim's return began to circulate after Kim herself expressed interest in the job.

Ad %MINIFYHTML6326421b002b451e762ae0ff1df0dc4e17% %MINIFYHTML6326421b002b451e762ae0ff1df0dc4e17%

However, she mentioned that she had some "stipulations,quot; for that to happen, so at least it is clear that she is not desperate to return but neither would she say no if they offer her what she wants.



Post views:

0 0