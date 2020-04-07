Cybersecurity: US-Israeli CyberMDX Cybersecurity Firm Raises $ 20 Million – Latest News

The Israeli-American CyberMDX, a provider of cybersecurity for health, said Tuesday that it raised $ 20 million in funds, raising its fundraising total to $ 30 million.

The latest investment was led by French insurer Sham, a subsidiary of the Relyens group, a European provider of insurance and risk management for healthcare. Existing investors Pitango Venture Capital and Qure Ventures also participated in the round.

CyberMDX said it will use the funds to drive geographic expansion and marketing activities. The investment will also allow the company to expand its technology platform and research capabilities to help hospitals secure and manage network-connected devices.

