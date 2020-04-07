Current Best Practices for Safe Shopping During Essential Grocery Travel – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – As Californians begin their fourth week of coronavirus pandemic protection in place, many are adjusting to the ever-evolving guide to buying food safely, which now includes wearing a mask and disinfect the food themselves.

In Santa Clara County, retailers must submit social distancing plans. At Safeway on San Carlos Street and Meridian Avenue in the downtown San José neighborhood, a "sanitation team,quot; could be seen spraying and cleaning cars. Safeway has begun to limit the number of people inside stores, as evidenced by the long line of people outside.

"Unfortunately, some people may be infected at the grocery store, and some people may be touching things and then returning them because they change their minds," said Ann Marie Pettis, president-elect of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology.

Pettis said shoppers with their own disinfectant sprays or wipes should consider taking it on their trip to grocery stores, as some grocery stores may not supply them or have irregular disinfection schedules. Pettis also said that disinfecting just the trolley handle is adequate, since cleaning or spraying a trolley or an entire basket can be "too expensive."

Shopping during the morning or midday hours when the crowds are smaller will help limit exposure to others. Pettis also recommends wearing a mask, according to guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). USA

Other tips: just touch what you intend to buy, use a contactless payment system, avoid paying in cash, and clean and disinfect the ATM PIN keyboard before you touch it.

As for the gloves, Pettis said that if they are not sterile, medical grade, and users have not been trained in proper procedures, then the gloves can provide a false sense of security.

"It is very important to put them on correctly and take them off correctly," Pettis said. "The other thing that people don't always understand is that there could be microscopic holes in the gloves, you may not be able to see them."

Once at home, isolate the food and start cleaning the packaging with disinfectant, or wash it with soap and water.

"I don't think everyone is going to do that, and that's fine, but I do think it probably takes a great deal of caution to clean up the items." So I think it probably makes some sense, "Pettis said.

Products should only be washed with water, according to the CDC, since porous fruits and vegetables can absorb soap and cause intestinal discomfort.

In its guideline of February 27, the United States Food and Drug Administration said: "We are not aware of any reports at this time of human disease that suggest that COVID-19 can be transmitted through food or food packaging." .

Fremont's Sandy Samra takes no chances. After a Costco run on Tuesday morning, Sandy washed and rinsed her purchases with soapy water, keeping a large bottle of Clorox wipes.

"The wipes are expensive," said Samra.

After disinfecting the food, clean the table and disinfect the trunk and all of its contents, Pettis said.