Cricket in Mumbai: Do players still value the success of the IPL Riches Test? The | Cricket News

Nasser Hussain investigates the impact of IPL and the future of the Cricket Test in the third and final episode of Cricket in Mumbai

















19:40



Twenty20 has exploded in India, but what does it mean for Mumbai and the future of test cricket?

Twenty20 has exploded in India, but what does it mean for Mumbai and the future of test cricket?

Does the true soul of cricket reside in Mumbai? Nasser Hussain set out to answer that question a few years ago.

In our three-part series, the former England captain made his way to Mumbai, visiting the Maidans and some of the city's notable cricket figures, including Ravi Shastri, who insisted that the game is in the "blood,quot; of all the people of Mumbai.

In the third and final episode, which you can watch in the video at the top of the page, Nasser watches the Indian Premier League and whether modern players now rate that tournament above Test success.

Nasser Hussain visited Mumbai for our fascinating series

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar says the tournament shows whether young players will be able to cope with the pressures of international cricket, while stressing that playing the Cricket Test remains the "greatest honor,quot;.

Up-and-coming hitters Shreyas Iyer also say he would rather play 100 Tests for India than have the riches of the IPL if only one was an option.

2:13 It wasn't all easy for Nasser as he delved deep into the heart of Mumbai for his Sky Sports documentary. Check out some of his tricks! It wasn't all easy for Nasser as he delved deep into the heart of Mumbai for his Sky Sports documentary. Check out some of his tricks!

Nasser, who also catches up with West Indies star and Mumbai Indians Kieron Pollard, discusses how positive the IPL has been for cricket in Mumbai and visits the poor Dharavi neighborhood, which is home to more than a million people, to find out if those with very few have any chance of fulfilling their cricket dreams.

The former England captain is also investigating whether Mumbai cricket is as strong as it used to be and finds out more about the Reality Gives charity, which aims to help young people reach their potential.

Throughout his travels, Nasser has come to the conclusion: "This city is incredible. It is the heart and soul of world cricket."