Crazy new smartphone app listens to your cough to diagnose coronavirus – BGR

The scientists created a web-based application that listens to your voice and the sound of your cough to determine the probability that you will have a coronavirus infection.

The app is still experimental and not ready for large-scale use, but it holds promise as a potential early detection tool for the future.

Lack of testing in the United States and the world at large has forced many countries to ration test kits or avoid using them in cases where they might otherwise.

Do you want to know if you have coronavirus? Just cough into your iPhone or Android microphone. Sounds silly, but that's the idea behind a new experimental app created by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University. With the help of artificial intelligence, the app analyzes the sound of your cough (assuming you have that symptom) and other vocalizations to determine if it sounds sick with COVID-19.

We have already been in the global coronavirus pandemic for several months, but many countries, including the United States, are still struggling to detect the virus. Testing is not widely available, and doctors in many areas have been forced to ration it and decide who should be tested and who should not. New types of tests are being prepared, but it may take a while before everyone who wants to take the test can receive one.

The web-based application, which at the time of writing is currently out of service for maintenance, is called the COVID Voice Detector, and the process of using it is fairly straightforward.

How Futurism Once you are logged in, you will be asked to cough three times and then speak regularly. This includes reading the alphabet and holding vowel sounds until you are out of breath, giving the system an idea of ​​your overall lung capacity. The app's algorithms then analyze all of your data and give you a score of 1 to 10. The higher your score, the closer your readings will get to someone who has COVID-19.

An advertisement on the site says:

Our goal is to develop a voice-based test system to assess the risk of COVID-19, which could reach everyone in the world. Please contribute to our efforts to combat the disease. By contributing a short recording and its COVID status, it will allow us to build audio-based warning systems to help fight the epidemic.

Obviously, the app is still in an early stage of development and testing, and the team that created it in no way suggests that the results it produces should be used to diagnose a coronavirus infection in anyone. However, it's a small step toward that high goal, and as companies around the world rush to create large-scale coronavirus tests, there may eventually be room for an app like this to act as an early detection tool for the potential COVID-19 patients

Image Source: Anut21ng Photo / Shutterstock