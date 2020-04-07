Cowboys Tyron Smith, Zack Martin named to NFL All-Decade team – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Offensive tackle Tyron Smith and offensive guard Zack Martin are the only Dallas Cowboys to have been selected as members of the NFL All-Decade team for the 2010s.

Smith was selected for the Cowboys' 9th position overall in the 2011 NFL draft and has been part of a dominant Cowboys offensive line in his nine years with the team. At the time, the 29-year-old played in 131 games, starting at 131. He was selected for seven professional bowls with two professional teams.

Martin's resume could be even more impressive, having been selected 16th overall by the Cowboys in 2016, Martin has reached the professional bowl in each of his first six seasons. He has been selected for the professional team four times in his NFL career.

Eight players, including quarterback Tom Brady, running back Adrian Peterson, tackle Joe Thomas, guard Marshal Yanda, defensive lineman J.J. Watt, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Von Miller and kicker Justin Tucker were unanimously selected.

Here is the complete list of honorees:

Quarterback: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers.

Running: Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson.

Great receiver: Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones.

Flex: Darren Sproles.

Tight finish: Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce.

Offensive tackle: Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley, Joe Thomas.

Offensive guard: Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda.

Cross: Alex Mack, Maurkice Pouncey.

Defensive end: Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt.

Defensive tackle: Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh.

Linebacker: Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Willis.

Corner: Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman.

Security: Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle.

Defensive back: Chris Harris, Tyrann Mathieu.

Punter: Johnny Hecker, Shane Lechler.

Kicker: Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker.

Returner: Tyreek Hill, Darren Sproles.

Returning kick: Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson.

Coach: Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll