COVID-19 Apex expected soon in Tampa Bay area – Up News Info Tampa

Tampa Bay Area: According to a University of Washington coronavirus pandemic model, COVID-19 cases are expected to peak in the Tampa Bay area as early as April 13. The decision to leave your home for essential items in the coming weeks has become more difficult. Some Pasco residents report that it appears to be as usual when it comes to residents who follow the Governor's Executive Order. At Pinellas, some business owners abide by state and local orders as an ultimatum, "close your business or close your coffin."

It may be months before we can determine how effective social distancing efforts are in the Tampa Bay area, but Google has released an analytics-based tool to help you make informed decisions before leaving home. For more information to help you make an informed decision, see Florida's official COVID-19 control panel.