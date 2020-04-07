Courteney Cox leaves Jennifer Aniston dying of laughter with the wild TikTok challenge

WENN / Brian To

The Monica Geller from & # 39; Friends & # 39; is playing with the baby filter and the man filter while showing off his best moves while dancing alongside & # 39; Savage & # 39; by Megan Thee Stallion.

Up News Info –

Courteney Cox has been lit Jennifer Anistonthe day. On Sunday night, April 5, the actress famous for her portrayal of Monica Geller in "friends"He shared two of his TikTok videos capturing his attempt to do the viral dance challenge" Savage, "and got his former co-star to laugh.

The 55-year-old actress posted the videos of her dance to Megan Thee Stallion"Savage" on his Instagram page. The first clip saw her using a baby filter, while the second clip showed her completely transforming into an adult man with a beard and male jawline.

"Choice of distributors", the first "Sugar town"The actress simply captioned her post which has since generated amusing reactions from her famous friends. One in particular was Aniston, who wrote in the comment section," I. A.m. DIE. "The 51-year-old actress added multiple face emojis with tears of joy and a few claps in her response.

<br />

Veteran actress Goldie hawn He apparently shared a similar sentiment when he commented, "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! Meanwhile, "Grey's Anatomy"Actress Jessica Capshaw he exclaimed, "What? Is it happening? And? Why? Is it. Is it. So … Unbelievable?" Actor David Spade, on the other hand, asked: "Is the gray shirt Rob lowe or Jared Leto. Either way, a great dance, "while the volleyball player Gabrielle Reece He said, "I want to babysit the first and strangely date the second."

This was not the first time that Cox entertained fans and celebrities alike with his TikTok video. In mid-March, the "Shout"the actress showed off her dancing skills with Lil jackie"Slidegang!" It sounds. She captioned the post, "Could that be why Coco and Johnny are distancing themselves socially from me? #Bored #quarentine."

Cox was one of many who has been practicing self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. During a recent appearance in Jimmy KimmelYouTube series "Minilogue Quarantine", the ex-wife of David Arquette He talked about using his free time to watch "Friends". Confessing that she doesn't "remember being on the show," she said, "I just started the first season. It's really good!"