Court allows Texas to ban most abortions during pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A federal appeals court sided with Texas and allowed the state to ban most abortions while under an emergency order limiting non-essential surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic.

A panel of judges at the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed on Tuesday a lower court decision that blocked the order.

The new ruling allows the ban to remain in place. Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott last month ordered hospitals to cancel "nonessential,quot; surgeries to preserve space and supplies for coronavirus patients and doctors.

Abortion groups, including Planned Parenthood, sued to remove the ban procedure.

Federal lawsuit is one of the most important challenges for a government response to the coronavirus pandemic.

