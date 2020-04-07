Coronavirus Updates: Latest COVID-19 Headlines from April 7, 2020 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Monday, the death toll in the United States reached a grim milestone, exceeding 10,000. According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, there are more than 368,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is battling the new coronavirus, is in intensive care.
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:
- 6:14 a.m. Target's Shipt delivery workers plan to quit the job, demanding more wages and safety precautions.
- 1:35 a.m. President Donald Trump says the USNS Comfort docked in New York will now be open to coronavirus patients. Initially it was supposed to contain only non-COVID-19 patients.
- 1:14 a.m. Although Wisconsin is under an order to stay home, residents will go to the polls Tuesday to vote in person.