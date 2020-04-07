Home Local News Coronavirus spread begins to slow in Colorado, authorities say, even when cases...

Coronavirus spread begins to slow in Colorado, authorities say, even when cases exceed 5,000 and deaths reach 150

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Coronavirus spread begins to slow in Colorado, authorities say, even when cases exceed 5,000 and deaths reach 150

The spread of the new coronavirus in Colorado is beginning to show signs of a slowdown even as confirmed cases in the state continue to rise, state health officials said Monday.

Tests have confirmed 5,172 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 150 deaths, officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced. About 17,000 to 18,000 Colorado residents are believed to be infected, said state health director Jill Hunsaker Ryan, stressing that the cases confirmed by the tests account for only part of the general infections.

Colorado has recorded the state's first coronavirus-related death in someone in their 30s, according to data from the health department, while five people in their 40 have died from COVID-19. No specific data was immediately available, and state health department officials declined to disclose the gender, age, or county of origin for any of the Colorado coronavirus deaths.

A total of 994 people have been hospitalized and there are now 41 outbreaks in non-hospital health centers.

Despite the continued increase in cases, state health authorities said Monday that Colorado's first social distancing measures were beginning to pay off and estimated that around 1,200 potential cases of COVID-19 had been avoided in Colorado.

"We have certainly seen that cases every day seem to be increasing, but not at an exponential rate," said Eric France, medical director of the Department of Public Health and Environment. "We have also seen potentially stagnant cases in hospitals, and we expect that to be a trend that will continue for the next week." It would be a bright light, essentially, targeting all the physical distancing work that was done over the past few weeks. "

The current slowdown does not yet reflect the impact of the state's order to stay home, which could further delay the spread of cases. That impact should be reflected in data starting sometime this week, state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©