Coronavirus spread begins to slow in Colorado, authorities say, even when cases exceed 5,000 and deaths reach 150

The spread of the new coronavirus in Colorado is beginning to show signs of a slowdown even as confirmed cases in the state continue to rise, state health officials said Monday.

Tests have confirmed 5,172 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 150 deaths, officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced. About 17,000 to 18,000 Colorado residents are believed to be infected, said state health director Jill Hunsaker Ryan, stressing that the cases confirmed by the tests account for only part of the general infections.

Colorado has recorded the state's first coronavirus-related death in someone in their 30s, according to data from the health department, while five people in their 40 have died from COVID-19. No specific data was immediately available, and state health department officials declined to disclose the gender, age, or county of origin for any of the Colorado coronavirus deaths.

A total of 994 people have been hospitalized and there are now 41 outbreaks in non-hospital health centers.

Despite the continued increase in cases, state health authorities said Monday that Colorado's first social distancing measures were beginning to pay off and estimated that around 1,200 potential cases of COVID-19 had been avoided in Colorado.

"We have certainly seen that cases every day seem to be increasing, but not at an exponential rate," said Eric France, medical director of the Department of Public Health and Environment. "We have also seen potentially stagnant cases in hospitals, and we expect that to be a trend that will continue for the next week." It would be a bright light, essentially, targeting all the physical distancing work that was done over the past few weeks. "

The current slowdown does not yet reflect the impact of the state's order to stay home, which could further delay the spread of cases. That impact should be reflected in data starting sometime this week, state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said.

However, officials warned, the state health system is already experiencing tension due to current COVID-19 cases, and even with wide social distancing, beds in the intensive care unit in Colorado could run out in late April. or mid-May. Officials said Monday that the best way to avoid that scenario was to reduce social contacts by at least 70% to 80%, which would likely keep the number of COVID-19 patients at a manageable level.

Colorado could see its peak cases anytime from May until later in the summer, Herlihy said. It would be better if the spike occurred later than before, he said, since that indicates a slower spread of the virus and probably a lower spike.

"If we do not take this seriously, we will continue to see an increase in cases and a tragic loss of life. We will see that our hospitals are overwhelmed and that our healthcare system has to make difficult decisions," Herlihy said, adding more late: "Now is not the time to back off. Now is the time to pat ourselves on the back and keep doing what we are doing."