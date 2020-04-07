Coronavirus: PFA and Gordon Taylor make donations to the Premier League charity fund | Football news







The head of the Professional Footballers Association, Gordon Taylor, has donated £ 500,000 to the Charity Fund established by Premier League players for the NHS and those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The PFA also made a separate donation to the fund worth £ 1 million, and members of the executive team also gave money for the scheme.

Taylor had come under fire after saying he will not reduce his salary, as the dispute over salary cuts for soccer players is still ongoing.

The PFA will not take advantage of government licensing proposals in the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and will continue to pay its entire staff in full.

Both Taylor and PFA donations were made last week and the players are aware of the money being given.

