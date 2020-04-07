Coronavirus: Mercedes makes respiratory aid design freely available

CPAP devices are being developed at a rate of up to 1,000 per day





A detailed view of a part of the device (Credit: James Tye / UCL)

The respiratory aid designs that Mercedes is helping to develop for the NHS in the fight against coronavirus will be freely available for use by other manufacturers.

Continuously positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, which have been developed in conjunction with Mercedes' engine division and University College London as part of F1's broader Pitlane Project, are being produced at a rate of up to 1,000 per day.

Mercedes says its entire high-performance powertrain base in Brixworth has been reused to meet demand, with 40 machines typically used to produce F1 pistons and turbochargers that are used for the CPAP development effort.

"Since the project was announced, we have received an incredible number of inquiries about the CPAP device from around the world," said Andy Cowell, managing director of Mercedes HPP.

"Making design and manufacturing specifications openly available will allow companies around the world to produce these devices at high speed and scale to support the global response to Covid-19."

The Mark II of the UCL-Ventura device, which has reduced oxygen consumption by up to 70 percent compared to the original version, received regulatory approval last week and underwent patient evaluations at University College Hospital and sister hospitals. in the London area.

The government has ordered 10,000 devices.

What is the F1 Pitlane Project?

All seven UK-based Formula 1 teams have launched the & # 39; Project Pitlane & # 39; to assist with the production of medical equipment in the fight against the coronavirus.

The teams, Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Renault, Racing Point, Haas and Williams, and their respective technology arms, plus F1 itself, have been coordinating their response to the government's call for companies to provide assistance with the manufacture of medical equipments.

And F1 teams, whose ability to develop and produce concepts at a rapid rate of development is a key aspect of the sport, say they are ready to meet the national challenge.