Coronavirus: Jos Buttler's World Cup jersey auction to raise money for specialty heart and lung centers Cricket News







Jos Buttler has raised over £ 65,000 for the Royal Brompton charity and Harefield Hospitals after auctioning off his final World Cup jersey.

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman played a major role in England's success in Lord's exhibition match last summer.

He made 59 in the chase race against New Zealand and then completed the exhaustion of the final ball of the Super Over that won England.

Buttler decided to put the one-day blue jersey, which will always have a place in the history of English cricket, on eBay a week ago to raise money for two specialized heart and lung centers dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

The response was massive and 82 bids were made before Tuesday's 7.30 p.m. deadline, with the winner paying £ 65,100.