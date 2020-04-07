Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

Black Americans are being hit especially hard
Figures from various states and cities in the United States show a disturbing trend: Coronavirus is disproportionately infecting and killing black people.
In Louisiana, about 70 percent of people who have died are African-American, although only a third of the state's population is black. Around Milwaukee, where 27 percent of residents are black, African-Americans who test positive outnumber whites by two to one. Chicago is just under a third of African Americans, but blacks account for 72 percent of the virus-related deaths.
There is no reason to think that the virus discriminates. Rather, racial disparities in who gets sick and dies reflect entrenched inequalities in American society.
African-Americans are less likely to be insured, more likely to have existing health conditions, and more likely to be denied testing and treatment than people of other races, public health experts say. African Americans are more likely to use public transportation, live in rented housing, and do work that cannot be done from home, all pointing to more frequent contact with strangers and thus an increased risk of infection.
What a gradual "reopening,quot; looks like
Americans are understandably eager to get back to normal as soon as possible. But any "reopening,quot; in the foreseeable future may not look as we imagine.
Rather than a rapid return to our pre-coronavirus lives, we are more likely to see a gradual easing of some restrictions while many others remain in place. It may be less about leaving the pandemic behind and more about learning to live with it, perhaps for a long time.
That is what is happening in several countries that are further down the road than the US. USA
Some European nations that hastened to enact strict policies are cautiously relaxing them now: Austria will allow some stores to reopen next week, and Denmark is reopening day care centers and primary schools on April 15. Both said they would close again if they discovered any signs of a second wave of infections.
In a symbolically important move, China lifted the blockade of Wuhan on Tuesday. The city of 11 million people had been closed and closed for 10 weeks.
Stores have reopened, but many have set up counters on the street so customers can shop while they are out. Residents can now leave the city, but only after authorities review their medical and travel records. Buses and subways work again, but authorities still tell everyone to stay home as much as possible, and schools remain closed.
Life is returning to Wuhan, according to our colleagues Raymond Zhong and Vivian Wang, but the trauma of the epidemic "could persist for decades," and true normalcy is not in sight.
With the university upside down, many students are in limbo
The pandemic has forced a large majority of university students in the US. USA To leave campus and challenge new realities that are cleavage largely along socioeconomic lines.
As video chats replace classroom teaching, some liberal arts colleges discover that they are no longer the "great equalizer,quot; they aspire to be.
For a political science course at Haverford College in Pennsylvania, one student comes in from a vacation home in Maine, while another in Florida is late because she was looking for meat for her mother's Puerto Rican food truck. A student from Russia was still in her dorm, because her mother was unable to pay her airfare home.
"This crisis is exposing that many people have nowhere to go," he said.
With almost all flights to and from China canceled, more than a million Chinese students studying abroad have been stranded, including around 400,000 in the US. USA The Chinese government fears that his return may trigger another outbreak.
Due to the difficulties caused by the epidemic, many students are pressuring their schools to drop grades for the quarter. Universities are responding by instituting a pass / fail rating on a scale not seen since antiwar protests disrupted classes in the 1960s.
It took the United States more than a month to reach 5,000 deaths. Five days later, the toll had exceeded 10,000. Here's a look at how fast the totals have risen across the country and which cities are being the most affected in proportion to their population.
Hot spots
After indications of a slowdown, New York State There were 731 deaths Tuesday, the most in a day since the crisis began.
France It had its highest number of daily deaths as of Monday, with 613 deaths reported in hospitals.
Japan declared a state of emergency after months of resisting stringent measures. Medical experts wondered if it was too little, too late.
After a sharp increase in infections, Turkey, who has more than 30,000 cases, said he would start giving free masks to families.
What you can do
Make your own disinfectant: The C.D.C. has said that 4 teaspoons of bleach in a liter of water are effective against coronavirus. Simply allow the solution to sit on a surface for 10 minutes before cleaning it, and Do just enough for a day or two at a time – the bleach quickly loses potency out of the original container.
Wear a D.I.Y. cash mask: Researchers say HEPA oven filters, vacuum bags, 600-unit pillowcases and flannel pajamas are among the best household items.
Without sewing machine? The C.D.C. Posted instructions for making facials easy with a T-shirt or scarf and coffee filter.
Don't worry about screen time: Evidence that directly links children's screen time to cognitive or social impairment appears to be scant, according to a teacher and author in the opinion section of The Times.
What else are we following?
Here are answers to common questions for small businesses and nonprofits navigating the $ 2 trillion stimulus plan.
Coronavirus patients in areas that had high levels of air pollution before the pandemic are more likely to die than those in less polluted areas, according to a new study.
After an ambulance in New York took her grandmother, members of the Correa family were unable to locate her. A week later, they were told that he had been in the hospital morgue for days.
A member of the U.S.N.S. Comfort, the hospital ship docked in New York City, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
To avoid the usual large gatherings on the opening day of the Pennsylvania trout fishing season, the state abruptly started the season two weeks earlier.
Finally, some privacy: After 10 years, giant pandas Ying Ying and Le Le successfully mated at a now-quiet Hong Kong zoo.
What are you doing
I am an American living in Spain, where I have raised my family. Just this year, my four daughters live, work, and / or study abroad: Seattle, Seoul, Montreal, and Quebec. A WhatsApp family group helps us stay close and connected in four different time zones. We share food, fun and photos every day.
– Brenda Padilla Ericksen, Málaga, Spain
Lara Takenaga and Jonathan Wolfe helped write today's newsletter.