Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

Black Americans are being hit especially hard

Figures from various states and cities in the United States show a disturbing trend: Coronavirus is disproportionately infecting and killing black people.

In Louisiana, about 70 percent of people who have died are African-American, although only a third of the state's population is black. Around Milwaukee, where 27 percent of residents are black, African-Americans who test positive outnumber whites by two to one. Chicago is just under a third of African Americans, but blacks account for 72 percent of the virus-related deaths.

There is no reason to think that the virus discriminates. Rather, racial disparities in who gets sick and dies reflect entrenched inequalities in American society.

African-Americans are less likely to be insured, more likely to have existing health conditions, and more likely to be denied testing and treatment than people of other races, public health experts say. African Americans are more likely to use public transportation, live in rented housing, and do work that cannot be done from home, all pointing to more frequent contact with strangers and thus an increased risk of infection.