Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Surveys are open despite pandemic fears – Up News Info

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – Polls are open across Wisconsin on the most unusual Election Day.

The polls will remain open Tuesday until 8 p.m., but voters are urged to be patient and take safety precautions.

Governor Tony Evers tried to stop the vote in person with an order on Monday, but the state Supreme Court ruled that it should continue. Cities have consolidated the number of voting centers due to the shortage of workers willing to interact with the public due to the coronavirus.

Thousands of poll workers said they would not work, prompting National Guard troops to be called to fill the gaps.

In addition to the presidential primaries, thousands of local officials are on the ballot. There is also a state career in the Supreme Court. Results are not expected to be released until Monday because absentee ballots postmarked for Tuesday can still be received.

