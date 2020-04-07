Coronavirus in Minnesota: State legislature passes new protection for frontline workers – Up News Info

The Minnesota Legislature passed a workers' compensation bill on Tuesday to cover first responders, health workers and daycare workers. The vote was unanimous in the Senate and there were only four votes in the House.

In an extraordinary scene, some legislators worse masks, others were spaced both on the floor of the House and Senate and in the galleries.

In a cumbersome process, many lawmakers joined the House session from their cell phones. The bill allows first responders, healthcare providers, and childcare workers to automatically obtain workers' compensation if they obtain COVID-19.

"These are the people who take care of us and we have to take care of them," said Senator Jeff Howe.

On March 26, first responders six feet away on the steps of the Capitol made a passionate plea for the coverage.

"First responders have been launched into this battle against COVID-19 totally defenseless," explained Chris Parsons, president of Minnesota's professional fire department.

The legislation will take effect on April 8 and will be in effect until May 1. Anyone in these categories who hired COVID-19 before will have to go through the process of proving they got it on the job.

As for paying for this, lawmakers say they are not sure how this will be paid and that it will hit employers hard, but in this crisis lawmakers said they had to take this action now to protect those on the line. from the front.

The legislature is officially suspended until April 14, but could be revoked at any time.

