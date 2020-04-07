Coronavirus in Minnesota: St. Thomas Academy instructor meets need for medical face shields through 3D printing – Up News Info

On a typical school day, instructor Mark Westlake would be helping his students at St. Thomas Academy innovate and invent.

Instead, he is entering an empty classroom that has been closed by a pandemic.

"It didn't take us long to see what was necessary," Westlake said.

Refers to a critical need for personal protective equipment for medical workers. It was then that Westlake and his engineering colleague Doug Scott in Massachusetts took the 3D printers from their school and brought them home.

At that time the machines would not be needed to satisfy a critical need.

Within days they decided to share a software file to program the printers to build face shields for local hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes.

"We knew that we could make a difference if we could involve more people, so we said to do crowdsourcing." We knew there are 3D printers that are doing the same thing as ours: being idle, "said Westlake.

Westlake and Scott connected to a network of their colleagues and students who had access to their own 3D printers. Westlake currently estimates that there are 500 such printers across the country that share the file and build shields.

Every day, Mark walks to a large container outside of school. You are pleasantly surprised to find batch after batch of freshly printed badges that someone has placed there for distribution.

This grassroots effort continues to grow. For now, the project is filling the gap until medical device providers can catch up and fill the need.

"I think we already have more than 2,000 to 3,000 already distributed," said Westlake.

Badly needed shields are now in the hands of frontline medical professionals. And a grassroots effort that reduces risk and saves lives.

"It gives people a way to defend themselves," said Westlake. Perhaps the best lesson the engineering professor has ever taught.

Mark adds that local suppliers have been offering critically necessary raw materials to help sustain the shield construction effort.

To learn more about the program, click here to email them.