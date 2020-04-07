Coronavirus in Minnesota: President Trump approves Minnesota disaster declaration – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – President Trump issued a disaster declaration in Minnesota on Tuesday, providing federal assistance to complement state and local efforts to help Minnesota residents affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Major disasters have been declared in more than 40 states.

Federal funds will now be available to state, tribal, local governments, and private nonprofits for emergency protective measures related to the disease.

Senator Amy Klobuchar issued this statement after President Trump's statement: