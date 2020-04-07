Coronavirus in Minnesota: Minnesota begins sidewalk vaccination for kids, increases inpatient age limit to 25 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Children & # 39; s Minnesota continues to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They announced Tuesday that they will offer driving vaccines for children 2 years and older who need critical vaccines.

Sidewalk vaccines are available in Brooklyn Park, Hugo, Minneapolis, Rogers, St. Louis Park, St. Paul, and West. Saint Paul. Those hoping to get vaccinations will still need to make an appointment.

The hospital is also expanding its range of hospital care; they will increase the limit to 25 years, to ease the pressure on other hospital systems that deal with the increase in patients with COVID-19.

Elective surgeries for children are postponed until at least the end of April, unless surgeons have contacted families directly.

Before patients enter the hospital, Children & # 39; s Minnesota is also asking families and staff to complete a home health assessment prior to each visit. When they arrive at the hospital, parents and guardians will also be screened again, and will not be allowed to enter if they pose a risk to the community.