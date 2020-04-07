Coronavirus in Minnesota: Leader of Nursing Association alarmed by State Mask Inventory – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota is still dealing with its own scarcity of masks, and more and more people are starting to wear them due to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As Minnesotans venture out for the essentials or just a little fresh air, more and more are hiding, including Kevin Ha, a Minneapolis resident.

"Right now I am delivering, I am making some food deliveries and so I am using this type of protection, for the protection of the customer," said Ha.

But the vast majority do not use them in public. It is only a CDC recommendation, not a requirement. Health workers, however, do not have many options, nor do they have many supplies, according to Minnesota Nurses Association president Mary Turner.

"We are not wearing (an N95 respirator mask) for one shift, we are wearing it for multiple shifts," Turner said.

The 3M N95 respirator mask is what healthcare workers need if they are treating patients with COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health website shows that the state has 341,000 N95 masks and is awaiting delivery of an additional 1.6 million.

"These numbers may sound really glorious, but they are not," Turner said.

At the very least, Turner says hospitals can now request the state's supply. The state also delivers surgical masks, but says it has no inventory while waiting for a delivery of three million more.

Those masks, Turner says, while not as effective in stopping COVID-19 transmission, are now worn by everyone in hospital settings as a precaution.

"I would be very alarmed if we no longer have surgical masks," Turner said.

Up News Info contacted MDH to clarify those numbers, especially the lack of surgical masks, but received no response.

State health officials also want to remind people that if you are sick, you should stay home. They don't want sick people to wear a mask and go out in public.

An MNA spokesperson also wanted to remind people that people should cover their mouth and nose when wearing a mask, not just their mouth.