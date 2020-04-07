Coronavirus in Minnesota: Brewers ask Governor Walz for option to sell alcohol on the sidewalk, through delivery – Up News Info

It is pushing to allow more options for Minnesota breweries to sell alcohol as bars, taverns, and restaurants across the state are empty of customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild is asking establishments to sign a letter asking Governor Tim Walz for a regulatory relief order. Currently, Minnesota breweries cannot sell beer packages directly to customers, and breweries that produce more than 20,000 barrels cannot sell anything outside the doors of their facilities.

What the guild expects the governor to allow is that breweries can sell their products directly to customers through pickup or delivery on the sidewalk. Additionally, restaurants and bars could also sell sealed alcohol with take-away orders.

The guild says something similar has been enacted in California.

Last month, Governor Tim Walz ordered bars and restaurants to close their restaurants. While many establishments switched to takeout, bars and taverns have largely remained closed.

The governor's stay-at-home order is slated to expire on Friday, although he has suggested that it be extended until the end of the month.

