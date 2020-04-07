coronavirus: Germany launches smart watch application to control the spread of coronavirus – Latest news

Germany's public health authority on Tuesday launched a smart watch app in partnership with health technology company Thryve to help control the spread of COVID-19 and analyze whether measures to contain the new coronavirus pandemic are working.

The Corona-Datenspende (Corona Data Donation) app gathers vital signs from volunteers who wear smart watches or fitness trackers, including pulse, temperature, and sleep, to analyze if they're symptoms of the flu-like illness.

The results will be represented on an interactive online map that would allow, along with other data inputs, for health authorities and the general public to assess the prevalence of infections down to the ZIP code level.

"If the sample is large enough to capture enough symptomatic patients, that would help us draw conclusions about how infections are spreading and whether containment measures are working," said Lothar Wieler, director of the Robert Koch Institute who coordinates the Germany's coronavirus response.

Germany has the fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases behind the United States, Spain, and Italy at nearly 100,000, but has kept deaths at a relatively low level of 1,600 thanks to early and extensive testing.

German authorities have been more cautious than some Asian countries in using digital technology to combat the coronavirus, restricted by Europe's strict data privacy laws and aware of public skepticism towards any surveillance reminiscent of the Nazi or Communist-era government.

But a similar approach has been used here to model the spread of the flu, while, in the United States, & # 39; smart & # 39; Connected distributed by Kinsa Health have provided early information on how fast COVID-19 is spreading, the New York Times reported https: //www.nytimes.com/2020/03/18/health/coronavirus-fever-thermometers. html last month.

READY TO GO

The Corona Data Donation application, available for download in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, is voluntary and the data will be processed anonymously. To register, users must enter their zip code, age, gender, height and weight.

The data shared by their connected devices would be continuously monitored, with telltale readings such as a high temperature or interrupted sleep indicating whether an individual may have contracted COVID-19.

Project leader Dirk Brockmann said he expected 100,000 people, or 10% of German smartwatch and fitness tracker users, to sign up. Even 10,000 would be analytically useful, he added.

The Corona Data Donation app was developed over four weeks in partnership with Berlin-based startup Thryve https://thryve.health, a 'wearable health' startup. based on data you realized earlier this year that your approach could be adapted to detect COVID- 19)

Thryve approached the Robert Koch Institute with his findings, spokesman Sebastian Wochnik said. "Their epidemiologists really liked this unique solution. With more data, their models obviously work better," he said.

Thryve was founded in 2017 as a business spin-off from the Fraunhofer Institute for Research in Computer Graphics, one of 72 research groups applied under the umbrella of the German Society Fraunhofer.

Another branch of the Fraunhofer Society is involved in developing a European technology platform to support smartphone applications that would use Bluetooth connections between devices to help track and warn those at risk.

