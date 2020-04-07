Coronavirus: classic meetings in Newmarket and Epsom postponed | Racing News

Guinea's meeting at Newmarket and Derby's meeting at Epsom have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first four classics of the 2020 Flat season are expected to be organized at a later date, once the races have resumed.

The Guineas meeting was to take place on May 2-3, with the Derby meeting on June 5-6.

A statement from the Jockey Club (JCR) racetrack said: "Given the importance of the classic three-year program for racing that generation of horses, and the racing and blood industries in general, JCR is now in talks with the British. Horseracing Authority, entrants and other key stakeholders, including the Horserace Betting Levy Board and business partners, to reschedule the first four classics at later dates, once the races have resumed in Britain.

"JCR seeks to provide participants with the opportunity to ensure their horses are in optimal condition with grooming runs and adequate clearance between the QIPCO 2000 Guineas and the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, run more than a mile, and The Investec Derby and The Investec Oaks, run over a mile and a half. "

