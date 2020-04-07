Community health clinics struggle with lack of supplies, test kits amid the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Each year, more than 400,000 people use community health clinics in South Los Angeles and Compton.

Many have jobs, but live close to poverty, others are undocumented or homeless, and their vulnerability during the coronavirus pandemic could have a ripple effect on everyone in Los Angeles.

"Supermarket workers, car wash workers, many of the people who care for our children," said Jim Mangia, CEO of the San Juan Center for Children and Families.

Mangia is talking about the working poor who traditionally turn to one of the 18 community health care centers that he runs.

To separate those suspected of having COVID-19 from those who visit centers for routine check-ups and treatments, Mangia said tents have been set up outside the clinics.

"If it weren't for the community health centers on the front line, all of these patients would be crowding the emergency room for tests to diagnose," said Mangia.

And the job of diagnosing it front-line falls to dedicated health professionals like Dr. Jonathan Olumoya, who works at a St. John center.

"It is a very frustrating situation not to be able to do the test," Olumoya said.

That lack of testing is not because the center does not want to run tests, but because test kits are scarce.

"Last week, 879 patients we saw, we were only able to evaluate about 100 of them," said Mangia. "And of those 100-115, there were more than 20 that tested positive."

Those results show that approximately 20% of that group had been infected, which is why doctors working in clinics with fewer resources are concerned about a possible domino effect that goes beyond their communities.

"If we don't mitigate this, ICUs will be left without beds, without fans," said Olumoya. "People will be denied care."

But that is only half the story.

Mangia said that despite promises from the federal government that aid is on the way in the form of personal protective equipment such as masks and clothing, it has had to reach agreements with companies in China in the hope that its personnel will reach End of the month.

Last week, some workers at one of their clinics only had a mask to last the entire week.

"The federal government has clearly failed, and they have the ability to mass produce and force mass production of the things we need on the front line," said Mangia.

But without enough evidence, it's not just about the healthcare system. Mangia said her patients cannot go to work because they have to isolate themselves without knowing if they have the coronavirus or if they have another disease, forcing them to lose compensation and put more pressure on those essential services.

"It's kind of like instead of using a scalpel, we are using an ax," said Mangia.

In Los Angeles County alone, more than 350 clinics and community health centers provide primary care and preventive services to 1.7 million patients each year.