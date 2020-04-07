Comedian Vic Henley dies at 57

The Hollywood Reporter revealed today that comedian Vic Henley tragically passed away. His niece turned to his social networks to share a very thoughtful message about him, claiming that he was the type of person who brought "smiles and laughter,quot; to everyone.

Vic, who regularly appeared on Opie and Anthony, died at the age of 57. Henley reportedly passed away after fighting a pulmonary embolism. Henley's niece, in addition, wrote in her statement that Vic's status in the world of stand-up comedy was immense.

She claims he was nominated eight times as Comedian of the Year, which clearly says something about his legacy in the community. Gregg "Opie,quot; Hughes also shared kind words for him on his Twitter account, stating that he loved working with him.

Hughes shared that not only was his work relationship excellent, but he was also a great friend. According to the presenter of the radio show, she enjoyed walking home with him late at night, and when the time came to part, she yelled at him that people were not supposed to make friends at his age.

Vic Henley. An amazing son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, boyfriend and best friend to many … he loved us all, so … Posted by Tatum Singley on Monday April 6, 2020

He went on to say that Vic rarely had anything negative to say about someone, adding that his laugh was so contagious that people couldn't help but want to be around him. Henley worked on a variety of productions throughout her career, including The standing show Y Central Comedy presents.

Numb. D.E.P @VicHenley A great comic. I loved doing radio with him, but he loved our friendship even more. Long, fun, well-informed phone calls. Long walks home after doing the radio show that ends in the middle of Central Park, where he would turn left and he turn right. (Cont) pic.twitter.com/kLiXaojhyu – SUBSCRIBE to the OpieRadio podcast (@OpieRadio) April 7, 2020

Apparently Vic also had an immense knowledge of music, and Opie claims that the late comedian was rarely wrong about it. His knowledge was so vast that it was impossible for him not to know something.

As most know, the entertainment industry has lost several key figures in recent months. Earlier this month, it was reported that Bill Withers also died. Withers was best known for his massive hits from the late 1970s, including "Lean on Me," among many others.

Furthermore, his songs were frequently used for speeches, conferences and other events. The stand-up comedy community also saw the loss of Brody Stevens last year.



