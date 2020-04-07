Colton Underwood says he has fully recovered from the coronavirus

Colton Underwood he's giving his fans an update on his health.
In late March, the Single Star turned to social media to tell her followers that she had tested positive for Coronavirus. Since that time, Colton has been sharing his journey with his fans. And in a new Instagram post, the 28-year-old says he "made a full recovery,quot; and thanks his girlfriend Cassie Randolph for your support
"I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me," Colton wrote alongside a photo with Cassie. "Not only physically, but mentally as well (and I'm probably the highest-maintenance patient). She is hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind, and has the biggest heart."
"His family opened their doors to us while we were in quarantine and through everything we kept together," Colton continued. "I fully recovered from the coronavirus and we also managed to keep the whole family healthy."
"I am now working with medical professionals to find the best way to support their efforts against the coronavirus," shared the soccer star. "I can't thank @cassierandolph and the entire Randolph family enough for taking care of me while I'm away from my family."
In March, Colton told fans to stay home amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
"My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and I just received my results today," Colton said on March 20. "For all who hesitate to quarantine … do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home," captioned a live Instagram video. "We will all get through this and come out stronger on the other side. I will keep you informed, I love you all."
