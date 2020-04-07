Colorado man handcuffed for playing T-ball with his daughter in empty park

A man in Brighton, Colorado demands an apology from the city police department for handcuffing him in front of his daughter before briefly detaining him on patrol on Sunday. The reason, according to Denver television station KDVR: He was playing T-ball in an empty park.

Matt Mooney said a group of officers approached him, asked for his identification, and said he was violating state guidelines for social distancing. However, there are no laws in Colorado that prohibit people from going to parks; The specific park Mooney visited has a sign that specifically allows meetings of less than five people. Mooney's 6-year-old daughter and wife were with him.

Former city councilman Kirby Wallin was in the area when police handcuffed Mooney and filmed the event on his phone.

MORE: Three Better Ideas Than MLB Playing the 2020 Season in Arizona

"(My daughter) said, 'Daddy, I don't want to be arrested,'" Mooney told KDVR. "Right now I am thinking: 'There is no way to arrest me, this is insane.' I tell him: 'Don't worry, Daddy is not going to be arrested. I have not done anything wrong. worry about it, "and then they arrest me."

Brighton police have said an investigation is underway into his treatment of Mooney.

"The Brighton Police Department is conducting an investigation into a situation that occurred this afternoon in Donelson Park," the department wrote in a statement on Facebook on Sunday. "This is an active investigation and we cannot provide additional information until the investigation is complete."

Brighton officials did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment from Sporting News on how police are instructed to enforce social distancing guidelines, or if there were previously unreported rules for local parks about which they did not. residents had been informed.