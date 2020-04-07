Home Local News Colorado Governor Jared Polis Extends Home Stay Request Through April 26

In a special address to the state Monday night, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said he is extending the state's order to stay home, which will expire Saturday, at least until April 26.

"If there is any way to end it sooner, then we will," Polis said. "Similarly, if the people of Colorado don't stay home and the number of dead and dying continues to rise, then it could last longer."

The governor gave a hopeful tone in his 19-minute speech, but emphasized, as he has for weeks, how important it is for Coloradoans to obey the state's order to stay home.

"The sheer size of this crisis has forced us to take a series of drastic measures that we would have thought unthinkable, unimaginable just a month ago," Polis said, then added: "When we stay home, wear a mask when you go out, practicing the Proper physical detachment and proper hygiene is literally saving lives. "

