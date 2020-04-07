Colorado Governor Jared Polis Extends Home Stay Request Through April 26

In a special address to the state Monday night, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said he is extending the state's order to stay home, which will expire Saturday, at least until April 26.

"If there is any way to end it sooner, then we will," Polis said. "Similarly, if the people of Colorado don't stay home and the number of dead and dying continues to rise, then it could last longer."

The governor gave a hopeful tone in his 19-minute speech, but emphasized, as he has for weeks, how important it is for Coloradoans to obey the state's order to stay home.

"The sheer size of this crisis has forced us to take a series of drastic measures that we would have thought unthinkable, unimaginable just a month ago," Polis said, then added: "When we stay home, wear a mask when you go out, practicing the Proper physical detachment and proper hygiene is literally saving lives. "

Like many other things since March 5, when Polis announced the first known cases of the virus in the state, the address was unprecedented. It is the first time that Polis requests that radio and television stations give him time to speak directly to the public since he took office in January 2019.

As of the governor's direction, Colorado has counted a total of 5,172 known cases of coronavirus, 994 hospitalizations, and 150 deaths. Due to a lack of evidence, experts say Colorado's known case count is dramatically lower than reality.

An estimated 17,000 to 18,000 people in Colorado have or have had the virus, public health officials said in a call to reporters several hours before the governor's address. Officials also estimated that between 30% and 40% of Colorado residents will contract the virus in the coming months, and that 5% of those will require hospitalization.

Polis has so far declined to guess when the number of new coronavirus cases in Colorado will peak, and did not offer details Monday.

"We all want a timeline," he said. "When will this nightmare end?"

The peak of hospitalizations, he said, will likely occur a week or two after the peak of the case, and health care officials and providers are working feverishly to avoid a scenario where the state's health care system is overwhelmed and unable to effectively treat all patients in need.

In the previous press call, state health officials reiterated what Polis has been saying for weeks: the date and severity of the spike depend on how seriously the state takes social distancing.

Denver residents have already ensured that their activities will be restricted until at least the end of the month. Mayor Michael Hancock made it official Monday afternoon, extending the order to stay at Denver's house until April 30 before the governor's address.

Polis spoke on Monday of the anguish he feels about the economic decline caused by the virus, through closing orders. More than 4% of the state's workforce has applied for unemployment in the past three weeks. But the cost of not closing non-essential activities would be higher, he said.

"If the choice is between a temporary closure and a catastrophic loss of life, the choice is clear," said the governor. "These closings and restrictions will be temporary. But when you lose a life, you lose it forever.

“And, in fact, the economic consequences will be even more severe and prolonged if we completely overload our hospitals. The longer this economic paralysis lasts, the fewer jobs there will be to return to and the more difficult the recovery will be. ”

He obliquely criticized the federal response to the pandemic.

"Like many of you," he told viewers, "I am more than furious because we have been forced to shut down large portions of our economy, leaving tens of thousands of people unemployed, because the richest nation on the face of the land no We don't have the supplies and evidence we need to mount an adequate and more specific response. "

Polis encouraged people to socialize and support each other as much as possible, on video calls, joining in communal howling at 8 p.m. – And he asked for patience.

"There will be a day in the not too distant future when we can be together once again," he said. “When we can go to bars and restaurants, attend schools and universities, churches and temples. When grandparents can hug their grandchildren without fear of getting sick. When once again we can feel the wind against our faces as we ski down our favorite ski slopes and hike our favorite trails.

“But that day is not today. It is not tomorrow either.

