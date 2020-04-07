Colorado candidate campaigns with a doctor who shared coronavirus conspiracy theories

Republican congressional candidate Steve House held a virtual campaign event Tuesday with a doctor who spread conspiracy theories about the coronavirus.

House is the Republican nominee to face Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat from Aurora, in the eastern suburbs of Denver. In the late afternoon of Tuesday, the House campaign organized a Facebook event with Dr. Colleen "Kelly,quot; victory, from Steamboat Springs. A few dozen people tuned in on the coronavirus conversation.

"I don't think the general public should wear masks," Victory said during the event, contradicting state and federal public health officials.

On her Twitter account, Victory said COVID-19's death rate is "on par with the flu," although health experts say it is several times more deadly. She shared a tweet saying "all the numbers (coronavirus) are false,quot; and claimed on saturday that no colorado has been intubated due to the coronavirus, which is false.

Victory helped spread conspiracy theories that the coronavirus-related closures are a Democratic plot, coordinated in conjunction with the "deep state,quot; and the press, to defeat President Donald Trump in November. She also alleged An overreaction to the pandemic is a Democratic plot to steal the 2020 election by mail, and he shared a tweet accusing Democrats of stealing elections that way in 2018.

Victory is a critic of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases. She shared a tweet asking him to be criminally prosecuted and another calling him an idiot. Fauci has sparked the anger of some on the far right for supporting the closings.

On social media, Victory has aligned for weeks with ultra-conservatives, such as Ann Coulter, who has spread dubious information about the coronavirus. Victory knows Coulter and was not prosecuted for disorderly conduct-related misdemeanors related to an altercation after an event with Coulter in Colorado in 2012.

"Churches should be absolutely open! And so should everything else. " Victoria wrote on March 21. "Isolate and protect the small percentage of people who are really at risk and let the masses be exposed, and therefore DEVELOP IMMUNITY!"

In an online biography, Victory says she is "a member of,quot; the Harvard National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, or NPLI, and "served for many years,quot; on a leadership council at the Harvard School of Public Health. A Harvard spokeswoman says Victory went through a 10-day NPLI program about a dozen years ago and was only briefly a member of the leadership council several years ago.

House campaign spokesman Roger Hudson said House likes Victory and believes that she is knowledgeable about health care. Hudson said House has spoken to many doctors while developing health policy proposals and that House's campaign was neither aware of nor responsible for the content of his Twitter feed.

House and Victory share an interest and trust in hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that Trump has hailed as a treatment for coronavirus. Public health experts, including Fauci, have warned that while there is anecdotal evidence of the COVID-19 drug's success, scientific studies are ongoing.

"It is very, very safe. Given the risk of COVID in certain populations … why would we not try this (drug) very simple and very cheap? Victory said during the House event on Tuesday, after acknowledging that it was not conducted a conclusive study.