Coaches greet new champion Brian Hughes | Racing News

Donald McCain and Nicky Richards have led a series of coaching tributes to newly crowned jockey champion Brian Hughes.

On Monday, the 34-year-old was officially confirmed as the primary driver for the 2019/20 national hunting season, after the coronavirus pandemic abruptly ended the campaign last month.

Hughes is the first choice driver for the Grand National McCain winner and praised his dedication to accomplishing the feat with 141 winners.

He told VBET: "With him joining our yard and his other contacts in the north, there was always a chance that he would become a rider champion. And now he has achieved the dream that he couldn't be happier for him."

"I think this is a story that has been overlooked a little bit.

"The fact is, he totally deserved it. His work ethic is second to none, but he's also a high-class jockey and superior man."

"Nothing has been easy for Brian. He has had to work hard every day of his life to get where he is now. It's also great for the north to have a champion rider. It's magical!"

Richards also has Hughes as his favorite driver and drew parallels with the former champions who had also ridden for him and his father, Gordon.

He said: "We have been very lucky at Greystoke as we had Ron Barry and Jonjo (O & # 39; Neill), both champions. And now we have Brian, who has won some good winners for us."

"There are definitely similarities between the three of them in that they work very, very hard and have a lot of self-confidence."

"Brian always has time and advice for boys and girls on the playground and that shows you how much of a decent human being he is."

Ruth Jefferson has also employed Hughes' services in stable star Waiting Patiently, among others, maintaining a bond established by her late father, Malcolm.

She said: "It has been on an upward trajectory for so long and it is very nice to see someone who has a burning ambition to achieve their dreams."

"Brian and Dad grew up together as a team and that helped him progress as a rider."

"He has accomplished something that most can only dream of."

Hughes started his racing career with Kevin Prendergast in Ireland, and the veteran driver is thrilled to see the driver achieve the highest recognition.

He said: "He has always been a very nice boy and a very good rider. He started his career with me so many years ago, and we recommend that it be a good idea to go to England and become a jump rider. Of a flat jockey.

"We kept in touch and he rode Katie T to win the Ladbrokes Hurdle for me in 2015."

"We are very, very happy for him. We never could have imagined that one day he would be a jockey champion, but he has always been very, very dedicated, and that takes you a long way in life."