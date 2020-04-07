"Close your business or close your coffin,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

Pinellas County – Disagreement continues in Tampa Bay as many question what business is not essential. Pinellas County officials have taken the Governor's Executive Order one step further in expanding what Bay Area business is not essential. Frenchie Bradley, owner and operator of Salon Lofts in downtown St. Pete, says her business closed in response to the COVID-19 mitigation effort, but that won't stop her from creatively helping her clients.

While her salon doors are temporarily closed, Frenchie has adapted her business model to use Zoom meetings to help her clients through this difficult time. the Stay at home Order has left many women missing their hair dates, which Frenchie recognizes as an essential service for emotional and mental well-being. Now you can "keep,quot; your appointments by organizing group sessions with clients to maintain style and beauty until your business can reopen. It is just a way to support your loyal customers of over two decades.

While he would rather perform his service face-to-face, Frenchie says it's a matter of "do you want to close your business or do you want to close your coffin,quot;?