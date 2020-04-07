Cineworld suspends dividends as 787 theaters go dark – Deadline

While facing the great challenge of the coronavirus, the exhibition giant Cineworld has suspended the payment of its fourth quarter dividend of 2019 of 4.25c per share and the next quarterly dividends of 2020 in an attempt to "conserve cash whenever possible "

Regal's owner also announced today that CEOs have voluntarily agreed to defer payment of their wages and bonuses. Non-executive directors will defer their fees.

As a result of COVID-19, the group's entire ownership of 787 theaters in ten countries was closed, a situation the company admitted seemed "impossible to imagine a few months ago."

In today's update, the world's second-largest movie operator commented, "Everything possible is being done to mitigate the effect of the closings, help our employees, and preserve cash. These efforts include discussions with our owners, the film studios and major providers as well as reducing all unnecessary capital expenditures.This is a painful but necessary process since before the onslaught of the COVID-19 virus, we were excited and confident about the Group's future prospects. we are discussing the Group's current liquidity requirements with our RCF banks … We continue to monitor the progress of the Group's proposed acquisition of Cineplex. "

Cineworld has taken advantage of different licensing schemes with government support to help continue paying its staff. Yesterday we spoke to CEO Mooky Greidinger about the company's prospects in the midst of the crisis.